#Healthcare
April 25, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

Lufthansa says CFO asks for early exit from contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG said Chief Financial Officer Stephan Gemkow asked the company’s supervisory board for an early termination of his contract.

“For the supervisory board meeting on 7th of May 2012, the Steering Committee proposes to the Supervisory Board to agree on the early termination of Mr. Gemkow’s assignment as a board member by mutual agreement and to discuss potential successors,” it said on Wednesday.

The statement comes after family-run investment firm Haniel said Gemkow was set to join its board. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

