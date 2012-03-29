Lufthansa has 'no intention' to end JetBlue stake

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG has no intention of ending its investment in JetBlue Airways Corp, but the possibility remains that it could do so down the road depending on the capital needs of the German airline, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Christoph Franz told reporters that Lufthansa’s earlier announcement about offering convertible notes that can be exchanged for up to 46.7 million shares of JetBlue common stock, due in 2017, is an attractive way “given current market conditions” to get financing.