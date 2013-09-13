FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa close to Airbus, Boeing jet order -sources
September 13, 2013 / 9:33 PM / 4 years ago

Lufthansa close to Airbus, Boeing jet order -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/FRANKFURT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa is close to placing an order shared between Airbus and Boeing for dozens of long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The keenly awaited order, due to be announced next week, follows a contest between the planemakers for some 50 aircraft to renew the German flag carrier’s long-distance fleet.

It is expected to include the first public commitment to buy a revamped 400-seat version of Boeing’s 777 mini-jumbo, code-named 777-9X, which the planemaker aims to launch this year. Lufthansa is also expected to order some 20 to 25 of the smaller Airbus A350.

A Lufthansa spokesman confirmed the airline was in “intensive negotiations” but that no decision had been taken.

Airbus and Boeing declined comment.

Reuters reported last month that Lufthansa’s supervisory board would meet on Sept. 18 to review a potential plane order worth more than $10 billion.

