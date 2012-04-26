FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa says no decision yet on any job cuts
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 26, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Lufthansa says no decision yet on any job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG said it was still evaluating how many jobs it would cut as part of a cost-cutting programme, in response to a report that Germany’s biggest airline plans to slash about 3,000 administrative jobs.

German mass-circulation paper Bild earlier on Thursday reported Lufthansa planned to cut half of an overall 6,000 administrative jobs around the world, with 1,500 jobs to go in Frankfurt.

The remaining admin jobs are to be moved to a new business unit, with longer working hours and less pay, that paper said, citing an internal document dated March 23 that it obtained.

A spokesman for Lufthansa said he could not comment on those figures.

Lufthansa said on Sunday it could not rule out compulsory redundancies at its passenger airline unit.

Lufthansa aims to cut group costs by 1.5 billion euros ($1.98 billion) by the end of 2014, and wants to improve results at its passenger airline unit by 1 billion.

$1 = 0.7585 euros Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.