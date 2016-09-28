FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Air Berlin to halve fleet, cut jobs in restructuring
September 28, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Air Berlin to halve fleet, cut jobs in restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Germany's second largest carrier Air Berlin said it would halve its fleet under a wide-ranging restructuring that will see it lease up to 40 planes and crew to Lufthansa plus spin off its leisure flights with 35 planes into a separate unit.

Loss-making Air Berlin, part-owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, said the restructuring would result in the loss of 1,200 jobs and leave it with a fleet of 75 aircraft focused on flights from Berlin and Duesseldorf, compared with a fleet of around 140 aircraft at present.

"The new Air Berlin will benefit from a leaner structure and will focus on long-haul and more profitable route from Duesseldorf and Berlin," Chief Executive Stefan Pichler said in a statement.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
