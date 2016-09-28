FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Lufthansa says board approves full takeover of Brussels Airlines
September 28, 2016

Lufthansa says board approves full takeover of Brussels Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said its supervisory board has approved plans to acquire the remaining 55-percent stake in Brussels Airlines via the exercise of a call option.

Lufthansa already owns 45 percent of Brussels Airlines owner SN Airholding. The transaction, which is subject to shareholders of SN approving the details of the deal, is expected to be concluded at the beginning of 2017, Lufthansa said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lufthansa has previously said discussions with Brussels centred around how to make the carrier part of Lufthansa's Eurowings low-cost platform. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
