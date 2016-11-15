FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Lufthansa management board member Garnadt to step down in 2017
November 15, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 9 months ago

Lufthansa management board member Garnadt to step down in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa management board member Karl Ulrich Garnadt, responsible for the carrier's low cost unit Eurowings, will step down next year, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Garnadt has been at Lufthansa since 1979, recently heading the group's cargo arm and its German airlines division before taking on responsibility for Eurowings at board level this year.

He turns 60 in January and is stepping down because Lufthansa has a rule that board members must leave when they reach that age, according to German daily Handelsblatt, which first reported his departure.

A spokesman for Lufthansa declined to comment on why Garnadt was leaving.

The departure comes as Eurowings expands rapidly, taking on planes from Air Berlin and integrating Brussels Airlines as part of plans to become Europe's third largest point-to-point carrier. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

