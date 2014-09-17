FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa to order 25 new Airbus planes for 2.5 bln euros
September 17, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa to order 25 new Airbus planes for 2.5 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Lufthansa will order 25 new Airbus planes worth 2.5 billion euros ($3.24 billion) at list prices to replace older aircraft and cut fuel costs.

Lufthansa will buy 10 new planes for its Eurowings low-cost unit and 15 planes for its Swiss International division, Germany’s flagship carrier said on Wednesday.

A further 13 Airbus planes will be transferred from the Group’s total aircraft order volume to Eurowings as it seeks to expand budget operations to tap into a segment of the market that it sees as offering strong growth. (1 US dollar = 0.7718 euro) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

