FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - Lufthansa shareholder Infinite Miles has placed a 2.5 percent stake at 15.25 euros ($16.26) apiece, a source close to the transaction said on Thursday.

Lufthansa shares were indicated 2.5 percent lower in pre-market trading at Lang & Schwarz. ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)