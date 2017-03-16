FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Lufthansa CEO: could imagine using more capacity from Air Berlin
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 16, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 5 months ago

Lufthansa CEO: could imagine using more capacity from Air Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Lufthansa sees obstacles to a full takeover of rival Air Berlin, but it could imagine working more closely with the carrier, chief executive Carsten Spohr on Thursday.

Lufthansa is leasing 38 crewed planes from Air Berlin and rival Ryanair has described the move as a prelude to a takeover of the loss-making carrier.

But Spohr said Air Berlin's debts, high costs and antitrust issues would prevent a full takeover and that he saw no resolution to those issues.

"We could imagine using more capacity from them in future," Spohr told reporters after the carrier's annual press conference. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.