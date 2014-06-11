Lufthansa says to review investment plans after profit warning

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is reviewing its capital expenditure plans after pricing weakness on its busy North American and European routes forced it to scrap profit targets for the next two years, the airline’s finance chief said on Wednesday.

“We will have a review of our capex,” Simone Menne told analysts and investors on a conference call on Wednesday. She added that the airline would review delay or cancellation clauses in its current plane orders.

She also said all the airlines within the Lufthansa group would be reducing capacity for the winter months and they were considering cuts in 2015 too.