FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Lufthansa Chief Executive Christoph Franz told journalists during a conference call that there were no clear signs of an upswing in the cargo market so far.

The German carrier published third-quarter results earlier on Thursday and warned that it no longer expected 2013 earnings at its cargo business to match the year-earlier level. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Maria Sheahan)