Lufthansa sees first positive signs in cargo coming from China

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is seeing the first positive signs for cargo markets coming from China and North America, Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the company published its nine-months results, Menne said that the signs Lufthansa is seeing right now are better than last year, without providing details.

She said also that cargo’s Christmas season business started earlier this year compared to 2012.

Commenting on Italy’s state subsidy to Alitalia, Chief Executive Christoph Franz said that while it is legal possible to extend support to the airline “clearly there are limits to repeated state aid.” (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)