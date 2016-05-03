FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa CFO: no signs of recovery in cargo market, to look at fleet
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 3, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Lufthansa CFO: no signs of recovery in cargo market, to look at fleet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is weighing up further cost-cutting measures and fleet plans at its cargo unit due to ongoing weakness in the air freight market, the group’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

“During the year, we will look into the strategy, have considerations about size of freighter fleet and further measures,” Simone Menne told analysts after the group reported first-quarter results and cut its 2016 profit guidance for the cargo unit.

She added that there was a hiring and investment freeze at the unit, which saw operating profit fall by 71 million euros ($82.4 million) in the first quarter to record a loss of 19 million euros.

She said that the cargo arm was suffering from huge overcapacity being available in the bellies of passenger planes and that there were no signs of recovery.

$1 = 0.8618 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.