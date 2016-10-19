FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa ups 2016 profit guidance after strong September
October 19, 2016

Lufthansa ups 2016 profit guidance after strong September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa increased its profit target for the year after business bookings were better than expected in September and its measures to cut back capacity took effect.

Lufthansa said on Wednesday it now expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to be roughly on the level of last year, when it made just over 1.8 billion euros ($1.97 billion).

The airline had said in July it expected adjusted EBIT to fall this year after attacks in Europe deterred travellers and weighed on bookings.

$1 = 0.9120 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
