Lufthansa slows growth plans on price pressure
May 3, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Lufthansa slows growth plans on price pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said it was slowing its growth plans this year due to fierce price pressure in the airline industry after reporting improved first-quarter results thanks to low fuel and cost reductions.

The airline reported first-quarter adjusted loss before interest and tax of 53 million euros ($61.1 million), missing forecasts for a loss of 38 million in a Reuters poll.

The carrier will now grow the number of seats it offers by 6 percent this year instead of 6.6 percent and is looking at whether more reductions need to be made, Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne told journalists on Tuesday.

British Airways owner IAG last week said it was offering fewer flights than initially planned this summer because people were flying less after the Brussels attacks, while oil weakness and Brexit worries were also denting demand.

Lufthansa confirmed a forecast for profits to improve slightly this year.

$1 = 0.8675 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

