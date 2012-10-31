FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Lufthansa steps up cost cuts as Q3 profit beat targets
October 31, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Lufthansa steps up cost cuts as Q3 profit beat targets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects date to Oct 31)

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa said on Wednesday it would intensify a cost cutting programme as it published third-quarter profits above estimates, helped by measures to offset soaring fuel prices.

Europe’s traditional airlines, hit by discount carriers and Gulf rivals, are implementing hard-hitting restructuring measures to slash costs, including job cuts of around 5,000 at Air France-KLM and 3,500 at Lufthansa.

Lufthansa is freezing spending, bundling procurement, and combining its loss-making European short-haul unit with its low cost carrier Germanwings, among other measures.

It said on Wednesday third-quarter operating profit rose 5.5 percent to 648 million euros ($841 million), while revenues rose 6.2 percent to 8.312 billion euros.

The average estimate in a Reuters poll was for an operating profit of 479 million euros, down 21.5 percent from 610 million last year and revenues at 8.223 billion euros, up 5.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)

