Lufthansa narrows Q1 loss, says more action needed on costs
#Industrials
May 5, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa narrows Q1 loss, says more action needed on costs

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - Lufthansa posted a smaller operating loss in the first quarter, but said further action was needed to lower costs, especially in light of a rising pension burden and staff-related expenses.

Lufthansa reported a first quarter adjusted loss before interest and tax of 167 million euros ($186 million), slightly better than the average analyst forecast for a loss of 172 million.

The first quarter at Lufthansa was overshadowed by the crash of one of its Germanwings planes on March 24. Evidence indicates co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately locked the captain out of the cockpit and steered the plane into a French mountainside, killing all 150 onboard.

The airline said that while the crash had affected bookings for a very short time, there had been no impact at its main Lufthansa brand. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Noah Barkin)

