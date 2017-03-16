FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Lufthansa sees profit falling slightly in 2017
March 16, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 5 months ago

Lufthansa sees profit falling slightly in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 16 (Reuters) - Lufthansa expects its profit to fall slightly this year due to pressure on ticket revenues and an increasing fuel bill, it said on Thursday after reporting annual results in line with expectations.

The carrier said it expected 2017 adjusted earnings before interest and tax to be slightly lower than the 1.75 billion euros ($1.88 billion) reported for 2016.

Lufthansa expects its fuel bill to increase by about 350 million euros this year to 5.2 billion euros, and said efforts to reduce costs would not be enough to offset the rising fuel bill and pressure on ticket prices.

$1 = 0.9317 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

