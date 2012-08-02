FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa Q2 profit buoyed by capacity control
August 2, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

Lufthansa Q2 profit buoyed by capacity control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa posted operating profit that beat consensus, helped among others by a curb on capacity growth and restructuring of its troubled Austrian Airlines carrier.

Operating profit for the three months through June rose by more than a quarter to 361 million euros ($443.9 million), the German flagship carrier said on Thursday, exceeding a consensus forecast of 261 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenues rose 6.4 percent to 7.89 billion euros, compared with consensus of 7.92 billion.

$1 = 0.8132 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

