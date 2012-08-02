Lufthansa Q2 profit buoyed by capacity control

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa posted operating profit that beat consensus, helped among others by a curb on capacity growth and restructuring of its troubled Austrian Airlines carrier.

Operating profit for the three months through June rose by more than a quarter to 361 million euros ($443.9 million), the German flagship carrier said on Thursday, exceeding a consensus forecast of 261 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenues rose 6.4 percent to 7.89 billion euros, compared with consensus of 7.92 billion.