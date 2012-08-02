FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa investments to remain frozen for months
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 2, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Lufthansa investments to remain frozen for months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG is extending a freeze on non-essential investments for at least another half year, its new finance chief Simone Menne told reports during a conference call on Thursday.

Lufthansa had initially said the investment freeze, part of overall efforts to curb spending and improve earnings, would last for six months from November 2011.

The German flagship earlier reported quarterly financial results and said it would further curb its capacity growth plans for the year due to an uncertain outlook for Europe’s economy and fuel prices. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.