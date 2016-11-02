FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair to fly from Frankfurt to Spain, Portugal from end-March
November 2, 2016 / 10:20 AM / in a year

Ryanair to fly from Frankfurt to Spain, Portugal from end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Irish low cost carrier Ryanair will start flying from Frankfurt airport to tourist destinations in Spain and Portugal, the airline and airport operator Fraport said on Wednesday.

The once-daily flights to Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Malaga and Faro will start from the end of March, they said, in a move flagged by Reuters on Tuesday.

The news will provide a further headache for Fraport’s main customer Lufthansa, which has slowed growth at its main brand and has faced strikes while it tries to lower costs and expand its own budget unit Eurowings. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)

