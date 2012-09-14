FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa identifies 1 bln eur in savings-executive
#Industrials
September 14, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Lufthansa identifies 1 bln eur in savings-executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Lufthansa has identified more than 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in potential cutbacks in the passenger business, Kay Kratky, an executive in that business, said in the company magazine, in a sign that the German airline could be stepping up its cost-cutting programme.

Previously, Lufthansa German Airlines, which does not include Swiss or Austrian Airlines, had identified 900 million euros of improvements.

A spokesman for the airline said it was sticking to the 900 million euros target, adding that the 1 billion euro target is a “maximum target.”

Lufthansa has a three-year cost-cutting programme to improve margins and finance investment in planes in the face of a weakening economy, high fuel costs and increased competition from low-cost carriers. ($1 = 0.7748 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen, writing by Edward Taylor)

