Lufthansa likely to expand long-haul low-cost ops - CEO in FT

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa is likely to expand its planned low-cost long-haul operations if their launch goes well, its Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told The Financial Times.

Lufthansa last month announced a new strategy that includes expanding low-cost services in Europe and on intercontinental flights as it battles competition from Middle Eastern and budget airlines.

It has said it would build up the inter-continental budget service to seven Boeing 767s or Airbus A330s readily available on the market.

“If it works we’ll be rolling it over into A350s or 787s and we probably won’t stop at seven planes,” the paper quoted Carsten Spohr as saying in an interview published on Friday.

Lufthansa currently has 25 A350-900s and no 787s on order, according to its website.

It has not yet decided whether to team up with a partner for the low-cost business or go it alone and has been in talks with Turkish Airlines on the matter.

“I want to be in the air by next fall,” Spohr told the FT. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by William Hardy)