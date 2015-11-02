FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa cabin crew threaten week-long strike
November 2, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa cabin crew threaten week-long strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s cabin crew union on Monday said it would call for a strike from Nov. 6-13 if the German airline does not come around in a dispute over retirement and pension benefits.

Lufthansa has until Thursday, 1600 GMT, to respond to a list of demands sent by the union or else face a week-long strike from the following day, the head of the union, Nicoley Baublies, told a news conference on Monday.

He declined to elaborate on the extent of the strike.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Ludwig Burger

