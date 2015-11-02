Lufthansa cabin crew threaten week-long strike

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s cabin crew union on Monday said it would call for a strike from Nov. 6-13 if the German airline does not come around in a dispute over retirement and pension benefits.

Lufthansa has until Thursday, 1600 GMT, to respond to a list of demands sent by the union or else face a week-long strike from the following day, the head of the union, Nicoley Baublies, told a news conference on Monday.

He declined to elaborate on the extent of the strike.