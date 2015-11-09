FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa says 136 flights to be cancelled on Tuesday
#Industrials
November 9, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa says 136 flights to be cancelled on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said 136 flights would be cancelled due to a cabin crew strike on Tuesday, after a union rejected the airline’s latest attempt to end the walkout.

The strike is part of a week-long walkout organised by cabin crew union UFO and will affect long-haul flights at Frankfurt and Munich airports, and all flights at Duesseldorf on Tuesday.

On Monday, more than 110,000 passengers were affected by the strike over early retirement benefits and pensions that grounded nearly 1,000 flights. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
