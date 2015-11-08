FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa says 929 flights cancelled due to strike on Monday
November 8, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa says 929 flights cancelled due to strike on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said 929 flights would be cancelled due to a cabin crew strike on Monday, affecting 113,000 passengers, after a union announced a walk-out at three of the German airline’s major airports for almost the entire day.

The strike is part of a week-long walk-out organised by cabin crew union UFO to push demands in a dispute over retirement benefits.

Monday’s strike action will affect short and long-haul flights under the Lufthansa brand at Frankfurt, Munich and Duesseldorf from 0330 GMT.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

