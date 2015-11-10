FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa CEO says still open for talks if cabin crew halt strike
November 10, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa CEO says still open for talks if cabin crew halt strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s top management is available for talks with the airline’s main cabin crew union in order to resolve an ongoing dispute over pensions and early retirement benefits that has resulted in a week-long strike, its CEO said on Tuesday.

“Our offer is there,” Carsten Spohr told Reuters on the sidelines of meeting at the transport ministry, though confirmed it was dependent on the union halting the walkout.

Lufthansa has filed for a temporary injunction to stop the strike, but Spohr said the company wanted to return to talks.

“As management we are forced to explore at our legal options, but I would rather find a solution at the negotiating table,” Spohr said.

The union said it will make an announcement on the next steps at 1145 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Klaus Lauer; Additional reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

