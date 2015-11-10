FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court halts Lufthansa cabin crew strike at Duesseldorf airport
November 10, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Court halts Lufthansa cabin crew strike at Duesseldorf airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A German labour court has called a halt to a strike by Lufthansa cabin crew at Duesseldorf airport, a victory for the airline as it tries to use legal action to end what is shaping up to be the longest strike in its history.

The court said the union had not formulated the reasons behind the strike clearly enough and therefore it was halting Tuesday’s strike.

Lufthansa has also filed for a temporary injunction against ongoing strike action at a court in Darmstadt, near its main hub at Frankfurt airport. That court is due to hold a hearing at 1900 GMT.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan

