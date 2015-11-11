Duesseldorf court rules Lufthansa cabin crew strikes can continue

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A court in Duesseldorf has ruled that cabin crew at Lufthansa working out of Duesseldorf airport can continue to strike, rejecting an application for a injunction by the German airline.

The judge said on Wednesday that the strike was in compliance with the law.

The decision contrasts with a ruling from Tuesday, when the same court had ruled striking cabin crew at the city’s airport must return to work because the aims of the strike were not clearly defined. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)