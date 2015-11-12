FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court indicates unlikely to halt Lufthansa strike
November 12, 2015

German court indicates unlikely to halt Lufthansa strike

DUESSELDORF, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A German court indicated on Thursday it was unlikely to reverse a lower court ruling that cabin crew union UFO was allowed to continue its labour strike at airline Lufthansa.

“There are more reasons in favour of confirming the lower court’s decision,” judge Peter Nuebold of the regional court in Duesseldorf said at the start of the appeals hearing.

He said the court would however wait until after a hearing with the union and Lufthansa to make a ruling.

Cabin crews started a series of walkouts last Friday in a long-running dispute over early retirement benefits and pensions and have forced the cancellation of several thousand flights. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Karolin Schaps)

