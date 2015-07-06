FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediation talks between Lufthansa and pilots stuttering - source
July 6, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Mediation talks between Lufthansa and pilots stuttering - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - Talks between Lufthansa and pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit on entering mediation are on the verge of ending without agreement, raising the prospect of strikes at the height of the summer travel season, a trade union source told Reuters.

Lufthansa and its pilots have been trying to agree a mediation process to bring to an end a long-running pay dispute that has seen a over a dozen costly pilot strikes since April 2014.

The union had agreed to hold off on strikes until the end of July while the two sides discussed mediation but the source said this agreement would no longer be valid should mediation attempts fail.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

