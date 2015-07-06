Mediation talks between Lufthansa and pilots stuttering - source

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - Talks between Lufthansa and pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit on entering mediation are on the verge of ending without agreement, raising the prospect of strikes at the height of the summer travel season, a trade union source told Reuters.

Lufthansa and its pilots have been trying to agree a mediation process to bring to an end a long-running pay dispute that has seen a over a dozen costly pilot strikes since April 2014.

The union had agreed to hold off on strikes until the end of July while the two sides discussed mediation but the source said this agreement would no longer be valid should mediation attempts fail.