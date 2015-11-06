FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cabin crew to go on strike at Frankfurt airport
#Switzerland Market Report
November 6, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Cabin crew to go on strike at Frankfurt airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German cabin crew union set out its plans for strike action at Lufthansa over the next three days, starting with walkouts at the airline’s main hub of Frankfurt, plus Duesseldorf on Friday.

Flight attendants are being called to strike at the two airports from 1300-2200 GMT on Friday. More strike action can be expected on Saturday, but Lufthansa’s other main hub in Munich will not be subject to walkouts until after Sunday, given school holidays in that region, the union said on Friday.

Should Lufthansa management not make concessions in a long-running row over early retirement benefits and pensions, the union will carry out a threat to stage more walkouts until Nov. 13, it said.

Lufthansa has so far been unable to publish a revised flight plan because the union had not provided exact details of strike action, other than saying Friday would herald the start of a week-long strike. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

