FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German union UFO called on Lufthansa cabin crews in Frankfurt to stage a second day of strikes on Saturday, the union said on Friday.

The strike is to last for 17 hours from 0500 GMT and will affect Lufthansa’s A320 and Boeing 737 fleets, it added. (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Maria Sheahan)