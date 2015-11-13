FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa cabin crew says more strikes possible
November 13, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa cabin crew says more strikes possible

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s main cabin crew union could stage further strikes if management does not alter its stance towards employees, its head said on Friday.

Marching with other Lufthansa group employees, the cabin crew rounded off the longest ever strike in the airline’s history by hosting a rally outside the carrier’s main offices at Frankfurt airport.

Relations between the two sides have become increasingly bitter in the negotiations, which have dragged on for two years.

“This strike will end tonight, but if management doesn’t change, then strikes will be possible again at any time,” Nicoley Baublies, head of the union told staff, who were blowing whistles and waving banners. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Writing by Victoria Bryan)

