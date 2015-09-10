FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa flights return to normal after strike
September 10, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa flights return to normal after strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Lufthansa flights returned to normal on Thursday after a two-day strike by pilots locked in conflict with the German airline over cost cuts and pay.

“We expect normal flight service without cancellations,” a Lufthansa spokeswoman said.

A German court ruled on Wednesday the pilots must halt their strike because it was not only over pay and retirement benefits but also over Lufthansa’s plans for low-cost expansion, which is not part of the union’s mandate in pay talks.

The ruling came too late, though, to normalise Wednesday’s flight schedule. (Reporting by Myria Mildenberger; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

