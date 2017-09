FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German trade union UFO called on Lufthansa cabin crews in Frankfurt, Munich and Duesseldorf to stage another day of strikes on Tuesday, it said on Monday.

The strike is to affect long-haul flights in Frankfurt and Munich, and all flights in Duesseldorf, it added. (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Arno Schuetze)