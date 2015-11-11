UPDATE 3-Lufthansa CEO vows to see out strike as cancellations mount

* 930 flights cancelled on Wednesday, a third of daily total

By Peter Maushagen

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said it will not back down in a row with cabin crews over pensions even after cancelling 930 flights on Wednesday and a 933 on Thursday in what is shaping up to be the longest strike in the airline’s history.

Cabin crews started a series of walkouts on Friday in a long-running dispute over early retirement benefits and pensions and have now forced the cancellation of almost 4,000 flights, disrupting the travel of more than 430,000 Lufthansa customers.

Wednesday’s and Thursday’s cancelled flights at Frankfurt, Munich and Duesseldorf airports represent about a third of the total operated by the German airline group each day. Lufthansa said earlier this week the strikes were costing it at least 10 million euros ($10.7 million) a day.

“We have to sit it out in order to safeguard our position,” Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said at a conference in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

“We put it off for too long,” he said, adding that Lufthansa had made errors in the past by giving in to striking workers.

Lufthansa is negotiating with various staff groups as it tries to reduce costs. Despite announcing at the end of October that it expected record profits in 2015, Spohr said the airline must cut costs now if it is to deal with increased competition from the likes of Ryanair and easyJet.

The strike is also boosting bookings at Germany’s second largest carrier Air Berlin, it said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa has resorted to legal action to try to halt the strike, but with little effect so far.

It won a temporary injunction that forced striking crew at Duesseldorf airport to return to work on Tuesday. But its bid to extend the injunction until Friday was rejected by the same court on Wednesday. Lufthansa said it will appeal.

A court in Darmstadt, near the airline’s main Frankfurt hub, turned down overnight a bid to halt strikes until Friday.

Lufthansa reiterated that it was open to a mediation process with the union, but said it must first halt the strikes.

Arriving at the injunction hearing on Wednesday, union head Nicoley Baublies again rejected the offer, saying there would be no talks as long as Lufthansa insisted on an end to strikes as a condition for negotiations.

Lufthansa could appeal the Darmstadt court decision, but said it has no plans to do so. ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin and Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf; editing by David Clarke and David Evans)