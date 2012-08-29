German trade union says no Lufthansa strike on Wednesday

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - German trade union UFO said it would not hold a strike at national carrier Deutsche Lufthansa on Wednesday, Aug 29.

But if any strikes would be staged on Thursday, Aug. 30, then UFO would make an announcement on Wednesday evening, UFO head Nicoley Baublies told Reuters.

Passengers of Lufthansa faced hundreds of possible flight cancellations after cabin crew representatives outlined strike plans for the next few weeks following the collapse of last-ditch pay talks.

UFO, which represents 18,000 Lufthansa flight attendants, said on Tuesday it would give only a few hours’ notice for most strikes, raising the threat of flight disruption. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach)