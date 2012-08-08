FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa may face flight attendants' strike - union
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 8, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Lufthansa may face flight attendants' strike - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Flight attendants at Deutsche Lufthansa voted in favour of industrial action at the German flagship airline and may decide whether to launch a strike at the end of next week.

Trade union UFO, which represents the flight attendants, said on Wednesday that 97.5 percent of workers who participated in a ballot were in favour of a strike.

It said it would make a decision on the matter after Lufthansa presents a new wage offer on Aug. 16. Negotiations between UFO and Lufthansa have been going on for a year already, it said. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.