Lufthansa may face flight attendants' strike - union

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Flight attendants at Deutsche Lufthansa voted in favour of industrial action at the German flagship airline and may decide whether to launch a strike at the end of next week.

Trade union UFO, which represents the flight attendants, said on Wednesday that 97.5 percent of workers who participated in a ballot were in favour of a strike.

It said it would make a decision on the matter after Lufthansa presents a new wage offer on Aug. 16. Negotiations between UFO and Lufthansa have been going on for a year already, it said. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan)