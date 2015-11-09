FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa sweetens cabin staff pay offer to end strike
November 9, 2015

Lufthansa sweetens cabin staff pay offer to end strike

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa said it has made an improved offer to cabin staff in a bid to end the longest strike action in its 60-year history that grounded nearly 1,000 flights on Monday.

The airline also said it would re-assess low-profit routes to Asia, Africa and South America from 2016 onwards to address cost issues.

Lufthansa said it would increase a one-off payment to each cabin staff member to 3,000 euros, up from the 2,000 euros previously suggested, if strike action was called off immediately.

Cabin crew have also been offered a 1.7 percent pay rise from Jan. 1, 2016 and a further 1.7 percent increase the following year, Lufthansa said.

