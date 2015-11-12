FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cabin crew to make new proposal in dispute with Lufthansa
November 12, 2015

Cabin crew to make new proposal in dispute with Lufthansa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German cabin crew union UFO will make a new proposal on Friday to end its labour dispute with Lufthansa, union chief Nicoley Baublies said on the sidelines of a court hearing on Thursday.

He declined to provide details on the proposal.

Lufthansa cabin crew staff started a series of strikes at the airline’s core Lufthansa brand last Friday to fight for an improved pension offer for employees. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Karolin Schaps)

