Cabin crew to make new proposal in dispute with Lufthansa

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German cabin crew union UFO will make a new proposal on Friday to end its labour dispute with Lufthansa, union chief Nicoley Baublies said on the sidelines of a court hearing on Thursday.

He declined to provide details on the proposal.

Lufthansa cabin crew staff started a series of strikes at the airline’s core Lufthansa brand last Friday to fight for an improved pension offer for employees. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Karolin Schaps)