Lufthansa: hundreds of flight cancellations likely Wednesday

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa said it would probably have to cancel several hundred flights on Wednesday after pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit announced a fresh strike, starting immediately after one on Tuesday.

While Tuesday’s strike affects only long-haul flights, Wednesday’s walkout targets short-haul routes.

Lufthansa said it has a total of 1,520 flights planned for Wednesday, of which 1,350 are short-haul. A full list of cancellations will be published on Tuesday morning, the airline said late on Monday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)