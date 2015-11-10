FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German pilots' union takes strike ruling to constitutional court -source
November 10, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

German pilots' union takes strike ruling to constitutional court -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit is challenging a court decision that forced it to halt strikes at Lufthansa in December, by filing a complaint with Germany’s constitutional court, a person familiar with the union’s plans said on Tuesday.

The person said the union had filed a complaint with the Karlsruhe-based court against the labour court in Hesse, which in September ruled that the pilots must halt a strike because they had overstepped their mandate by striking against strategic company decisions.

A spokesman for Vereinigung Cockpit declined to comment. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Georgina Prodhan)

