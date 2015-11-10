FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa cabin crew union calls for three full days of walkouts
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 10, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa cabin crew union calls for three full days of walkouts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s main cabin crew union called for three days of continuous walkouts on Tuesday, expanding the strike that started on Friday in a row over early retirement benefits and pensions.

The union, known as UFO, called for flight attendants to stage a walkout at Frankfurt, Duesseldorf and Munich airports from 0300 GMT on Wed to 2300 GMT on Friday.

The latest call includes all short and long-haul fleets of the Lufthansa brand, the union, which represents 19,000 Lufthansa flight attendants said.

The union has been staging walkouts since Friday, but they have so far been restricted to less than 24 hours.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.