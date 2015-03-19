FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lufthansa cancels almost 790 flights on Friday
March 19, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lufthansa cancels almost 790 flights on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Lufthansa says

* Lufthansa says to carry out three quarters of its daily flights on March 20

* Lufthansa says total of about 790 flights cancelled on March 20, including 90 flights due to air traffic controller strikes in Italy

* 94,000 customers affected by cancellations

* Long-haul flights and flights by Germanwings, Eurowings, Air Dolomiti, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines not affected by Friday strike

* Lufthansa to carry out flights on Saturday according to plan to the greatest possible extent Further company coverage:

