German ground handlers to strike Tuesday-Lufthansa

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa warned passengers that ground handlers at Germany’s largest airports would strike on Tuesday.

Ground handlers in Frankfurt, the country’s biggest hub, would strike from 0300 to 1230 GMT in a walkout organised by Germany’s services union Verdi, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Munich airport would be affected by the strike from 0400 to 1200 GMT, Duesseldorf from 0600 to 1200, Cologne from 0200 to 1000 GMT and Stuttgart from 0400 to 0900 GMT.

The Verdi union said it would issue a statement this afternoon and declined to comment further.

Verdi is currently staging warning strikes to press for higher wages for public-sector employees. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)