FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-German pilots' union to go on strike at Lufthansa March 18
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 16, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-German pilots' union to go on strike at Lufthansa March 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit on Monday said it would take strike action against Lufthansa on Wednesday March 18, targeting the airline’s short- and medium-haul flights.

The move to take industrial action comes amid a long-running dispute between the union and the German airline’s plans to expand its low-cost operations.

The pilots’ union said Lufthansa’s management remained undeterred in its efforts to offer less attractive working conditions for younger pilots, forcing it to resort to strikes.

Industrial action will be expanded to increase pressure on Lufthansa’s management, the union said in a statement.

Flights at Lufthansa units Germanwings and Eurowings are not impacted, it said.

Lufthansa was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.