German union says to call for strikes at Lufthansa

FRANKFURT, Aug 28 (Reuters) - German air cabin crew union UFO said on Tuesday it would call for strikes at Lufthansa after last-ditch talks with the airline failed to resolve a long-running pay dispute.

UFO said that strikes would be staged in the next coming weeks and that it would announce details only a few hours before these would take place.

UFO is pushing for higher pay after three years without an increase. Lufthansa has pledged not to hire temporary staff as flight attendants on its routes that compete with budget airlines.