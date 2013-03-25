FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 25, 2013 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

Lufthansa willing to accept more strikes if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa is willing to accept more strikes if necessary, including the participation of its pilots, to get the flexibility it needs, Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne told reporters in New York.

Unions went on strike last week to push through demands for a 5.2 percent pay rise for 33,000 cabin crew and ground staff at Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Systems, catering unit LSG Sky Chefs and ground crews.

Menne also said Lufthansa would definitely not be selling 100 percent of catering unit Sky Chefs and was looking to expand into hospital, school and train food possibly with a partner.

